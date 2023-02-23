Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Academy Awards

The broadcast can be streamed with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV. Some of these services offer brief free trials. You can also stream the show on ABC.com and on the ABC app by authenticating your provider.

Who’s hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio. In an ad for this year’s show styled after Top Gun: Maverick, Kimmel made his humble case for being the right person for the job while noting that he can’t get slapped because “I cry a lot.”

What’s nominated for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars?

The 10 movies competing for best picture are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking. Here’s a guide to how you can watch them.

What’s in store for the show?

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is yet to announce presenters. But it has said that winners to all categories will be announced live on the show. (Last year, some categories were taped in a pre-show, something that caused an uproar among academy members.) Nominees for best song are often performed, and the academy confirms that Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the show. There’s no word yet on whether the show will feature Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick or Kala Bhairava’s “Naatu Naatu,” from RRR — two other buzzy original song nominees.