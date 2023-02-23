At ICA SF, ‘Resting Our Eyes’ Affirms Black Women’s Right to Leisure

Put more plainly: When Black women are free, society benefits.

Inspired by this philosophy, Breon told Harper’s Bazaar that she and Rasheed “kept on coming back to the idea of ‘What is the aesthetic of a free Black woman?’”

Their answer to that question is in the new and existing works on display from 20 Black artists — including four from the Bay Area – who span generations and mediums, including mixed media, photography, painting, video, textile and sculpture.

I reflected on my time with a few of these works below.

Mickalene Thomas, ‘Love’s Been Good to Me Too #2’

Brooklyn-based Mickalene Thomas, one of my favorite visual artists, is an iconic voice when it comes to showcasing Black women in repose. The Black woman subject in Love’s Been Good to Me Too #2 is towering in size and bold in her bejeweled presentation. With her confident pose, glittering eyeshadow and colorful resort wear, I couldn’t help but hear “Take Up Space Sis” (from the official, Rasheed-curated Resting Our Eyes Spotify playlist) playing in my mind: “I hype me up, I gas me up / Take up space sis, got more room with this.”

Lava Thomas, ‘Clouds of Joy’

I stood in front of Clouds of Joy, by Berkeley’s Lava Thomas, for a time. I took in the piece as a whole, as well as my own blue-tinted reflection in the mirrored surfaces (I must say, it’s a flattering hue). Reading in the exhibition guide that Clouds of Joy is part of Thomas’ “ongoing project that recalls Civil Rights Era protest songs in the African American music tradition” deepened my experience of it.

Traci Bartlow, ‘Girl Boss’

When I saw the aptly titled Girl Boss, a photograph taken in 1996 by Oakland-born Traci Bartlow, the young woman’s resolute pose and stare grabbed me. So unbothered. I immediately thought of the words of Zora Neale Hurston: “I love myself when I am laughing ... and then again when I’m looking mean and impressive.”

Lauren Halsey, ‘Untitled’

One of the last pieces I observed, this work — created with synthetic hair bundles — was literally a soft place to land. I’ve been in a space of personally expanding the colors that I wear, from clothes to jewelry to hair, in a way that feels more daring to me, yet more authentic to my true self. This piece felt like another affirmation to lean into the freedom of expression I’ve been feeling. It’s one of many freedoms that was once denied to Black women, as Rasheed and Breon drive home in their curators’ statement.

Ironically, I’ve written all this while tired and not having experienced the most restful sleep the last few weeks (deadlines, oh so many deadlines). But among the many affirmations Rasheed and Breon’s exhibition left me with was this: Just like art is a practice, so is rest. It’s a radical and necessary one, in fact. (Let the Nap Ministry say “Amen!”)

Now if you’ll excuse me while I rest my eyes.