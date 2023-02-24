From The Soil: Viticulture for the Culture

On a steep hillside in San Francisco’s St. Mary’s Park, nestled between the Alemany Apartments, the 280 Freeway and the Bernal Heights Neighborhood, there’s a wine vineyard that doubles as a teaching tool.

A patch of land adjacent to Alemany Farm is being cultivated by Christopher Renfro and Jannea Tschirch, the co-founders of The 280 Project.

Their aim is to use public land to grow crops and introduce people to the world of agriculture, with a specific focus on getting young African-American residents of San Francisco interested in viticulture.

On a chilly day in the dead of winter, the Rightnowish team got a tour of the farm, the vineyard and the view from the hillside.

This week we bring you a story that exemplifies a unique way to use public land-- as a classroom and potential career pathway.





