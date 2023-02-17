‘Emily’ Imagines Brontë Before ‘Wuthering Heights’

Emily is strikingly played by Emma Mackey, the French-British actor known for her work on the series Sex Education; she was also the best thing in the recent remake of Death on the Nile. Mackey has the kind of searing gaze that cuts right through any period-piece decorum, and that makes her perfect for the sardonic, self-amused Emily. She’s neither as sweet as her younger sister, Anne, nor as well behaved as her older sister, Charlotte, who’s memorably played by Alexandra Dowling. Charlotte is studying to be a teacher and wants Emily to do the same, mainly to please their strict clergyman father.

But Emily’s natural talent is for inventing stories and writing poetry, and also for speaking her mind with a boldness that leaves others unsettled. There’s a dark side to Emily, and it emerges whenever she mentions her mother’s long-ago death, something the others don’t like to talk about.

Of all her siblings, Emily is probably closest to her fellow-misfit brother, Branwell, an aspiring painter played by Fionn Whitehead. Their bond becomes even stronger after Branwell drops out of art school and sinks into alcoholism and opium addiction. One day, while they’re walking the Yorkshire moors, she notices three words inked on his arm: “Freedom in thought” — a creed that also becomes her own.