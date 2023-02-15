A Valentine’s Day Message From Banksy Comments on Violence Against Women

The most-liked reply to Banksy’s post reads: “Fighting violence used against women. Even on Valentines Day. Always!”

The artwork appeared in Margate, a city in southeastern England, becoming the latest locale for a graffiti installation by one of the world’s most famous living artists. It reportedly appeared on Monday; one day later, the local government removed the freezer that was a key part of the tableau, citing safety concerns.

But now the appliance “has been returned to its original position,” the Thanet District Council said on Wednesday, stating that the appliance “has now been made safe.” It did not provide details, saying only that work was done on the freezer “for health and safety reasons.”

“Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork,” the council said. “We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse.”