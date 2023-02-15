‘The 12th Victim’ Dissects the Heart of an American Tragedy

After they hit the road, Starkweather killed almost everyone he and Fugate crossed paths with. By the time the pair were finally cornered by police officers, Fugate was in a deeply traumatized state. While Starkweather took on the cops, Fugate ran from their vehicle towards the police, screaming for help and begging them to arrest Starkweather.

Once in custody, one of the first things Fugate asked for was her parents. She spent hours repeatedly begging to see her mother. Eventually an officer blurted out, “My God, girl, don’t you know they’re all dead?” Fugate became so distressed she had to be forcibly sedated.

In contrast, Starkweather proudly admitted to his crimes and, initially at least, stated that Fugate was indeed his hostage. As weeks dragged on, and as police found a variety of grossly inappropriate ways to pit Starkweather against Fugate, the murderer’s story began changing. By the time he was on death row and given an entire essay in Parade magazine — one of the most popular publications of the time — Starkweather was claiming that his crimes were actually all Fugate’s idea.

“All the time the spree was taking place, I was scared,” Starkweather wrote in Parade. “I was going to give up. Carol then threatened out loud that she wasn’t going to give up ... With a shotgun laying across her lap with the barrel pointing directly at me, and with her fast talking, she convinced me that we didn’t have anything to gain by giving up.”

Despite being patently preposterous, the public ate it up. This version of events lined up with then-popular conservative ideas about the dangers of teen rebellion. And the public desire for answers that made sense were most quickly satiated by the scapegoating of Fugate. Plus, Starkweather’s version was infinitely more titillating for the press to have fun with.

After Starkweather was permitted to testify against Fugate at her trial, he famously stated: “If I fry in the electric chair, she should be sitting in my lap.”

The 12th Victim’s primary focus is consistently the real Caril Ann Fugate — who she was before, during and after the crimes. Particularly heartbreaking to watch are her tireless attempts to prove her innocence — and to consistently demonstrate her good character — throughout the rest of her life.