Pharrell Named New Louis Vuitton Menswear Creative Director

“Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music, to art and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past 20 years,” the luxury house said in a statement.

Word on the appointment first broke in The Wall Street Journal and Le Figaro.

The “Happy” singer is a 13-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee with experience working with luxury brands and designers like the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The appointment is effective immediately. Williams’ first collection is scheduled to be shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.

The position had been left vacant since November 2021, when Abloh died of cancer at age 41. He was a groundbreaking designer and tastemaker known for merging streetwear and high fashion.