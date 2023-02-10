Artist From Berkeley Wins $1 Million for ‘Healing Project,’ Focused on Incarceration

“Meanwhile,” he adds, “I was very concerned with what was happening in the world, and how to say something about that through the music, and how to collaborate with different disciplines. I wanted to make things with the actors and make things with the string players. I was a little bit lost in the sauce there.”

One particular inflection point sparked Pinderhughes into using his music to address racial violence directly. “I think what really happened was the Ferguson uprising and Mike Brown’s murder, it just really charged something,” he observes. Ultimately, that led to the creation of Pinderhughes’ ambitious 2016 work The Transformations Suite, which melded jazz, spoken-word poetry and visuals into a plea for social justice.

In its current form, The Healing Project is also made up of many elements, including music, films and visual art. It’s meant to be performed and experienced in many different ways and in different places. Pinderhughes, who is of mixed-race and Black ancestry, says that there is one central question at its core.

“That ended up being the question of healing from structural violence,” he says. “By structural violence, I mean just basically any type of trauma that could come from violences that are created by the society. So that could be imprisonment, that could be police brutality. It could even just be something like poverty and just like the circumstances of one’s upbringing and environment. It brought me on a journey of talking to hundreds of people around the country about their experiences and their ideas, most importantly, about healing and what they've been through, how they've come through it.”

Those hundreds of conversations included people who are currently incarcerated; many of them contributed their own art to the project. Pinderhughes worked with a constellation of professional artists and musicians to make meditations on those conversations, including the album Grief. Other parts of the project include live performances and a visual art exhibition on display last year at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

“I didn't really want to limit it,” Pinderhughes says. “So I basically did everything that each person asked me to do. If they wanted to send me pieces that they had drawn through the mail if they were incarcerated, those go up in the exhibition. If they wanted to talk about the realities and experiences of loss and grieving, we would make a film about that. If they wanted to talk about the process of healing from long periods of incarceration, we’re going to make a composition about that.”