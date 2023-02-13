Are We Using 'Self-Care' as a Way Out of Relationships?

Over the past few years, the concept of “drawing boundaries” has exploded in the pop psychology lexicon. Discussions of cutting people off, “protecting your energy” and even ghosting as forms of self-care consistently dominate social media. And after nearly three years in isolation, the ways the pandemic has spurred many of us to reevaluate our relationships with others — and reclaim time for ourselves — show up everywhere in pop culture.

The benefits of self-care are fairly obvious: by prioritizing our own well-being, we’re able to engage in emotional healing, build confidence, reduce anxiety and simply rest. But at the same time, an extreme focus on self-care can lead to a distorted perspective of the world in which we always put ourselves first — even when we’re in the wrong. This narcissistic interpretation of self-care doesn’t just hurt us — it can have real, painful consequences for the people around us.

“What’s interesting about the popularization of terms [like ‘boundaries’] that have always been used in therapy is that they actually become a way to use unhelpful coping skills,” explains Elizabeth Earnshaw, a licensed marriage and family therapist who runs the popular Instagram page @LizListens. “Boundaries are actually about understanding yourself: what you're OK with and not OK with. Knowing when you can be flexible and when you can't.”

“But I think that people who are hyper-independent and avoidant will sometimes use the term as a way to describe how they’re keeping people out,” says Earnshaw. “It promotes this idea that it's OK for me to stay really distant, and to maybe not be as vulnerable with people I care about.”