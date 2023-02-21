“There’s really only a couple of years left that Tibetan culture is gonna survive unless something starts changing,” Yauch told Inside Edition at the time. “At the rate that their culture is being destroyed, there’s very little time left. I think we all have a responsibility because it’s part of our world. To ignore it is to contribute to it.”

What Yauch came up with to assist the Tibetan people was the biggest benefit concert since 1985’s transatlantic Live Aid event. The two-day Tibetan Freedom concert in Golden Gate Park’s Polo Field ended up attracting more than 100,000 fans and raising $800,000.

It’s no surprise that the lineup featured a lot of the biggest alternative acts of the day. On Saturday, June 15, 1996, Beastie Boys, the Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, A Tribe Called Quest, Pavement, Cibo Matto, Biz Markie, Richie Havens and John Lee Hooker all performed. The following day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against the Machine, Sonic Youth, Beck, Björk, Yoko Ono, De La Soul, Fugees, Buddy Guy and Skatalites hit the stage.

The shows were a huge deal at the time, and two years later resulted in a concert documentary directed by Sarah Pirozek titled Free Tibet. The movie is a mashup of live sets, crowd footage and interviews, plus historical context about the occupation of Tibet. It’s far from a perfect film — at the time, one New York Times review despaired at the “well-meaning musicians who ... display a woeful lack of eloquence and coherence when given the opportunity on film to rally support.”