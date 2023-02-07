Want to Play Your Own Tiny Desk Concert? The 2023 Contest Is Now Open for Entries

Are you an unsigned artist 18 years or older? Here's how to enter:

Record a video of you playing one original song behind a desk. Upload your video to YouTube. Submit your video at npr.org/tinydeskcontest before the Contest closes on March 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner will play a Tiny Desk concert, be interviewed on All Things Considered and headline our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. But even if you don't win, there are tons of ways you might benefit from entering — first, you join a supportive community of creatives from across the country. You also have a ton of opportunities to be featured by NPR Music over the next few months — we'll be sharing standout entries on the Contest blog, on NPR Music's social channels, on YouTube as part of our annual Top Shelf series and more.

We're also expanding our Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour this summer. After this year's winner plays their Tiny Desk concert, they'll hit the road to play shows alongside other entrants in Los Angeles, Oakland, Houston, Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.