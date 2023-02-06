Beyoncé Sets a New Grammy Record, While Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year

Beyoncé has now captured more Grammy awards than any other artist, thanks to a quartet of trophies for her album RENAISSANCE. Two-thirds of the way into the evening’s live telecast, she won her fourth award of the year for a total of 32 in her career, shattering the record for the most Grammys of any artist in the prize’s 65-year history.

However, she failed to capture any of the evening’s biggest prizes. Instead, the Grammys divided the general categories in a typical voting split. Bonnie Raitt won the song of the year prize for “Just Like That.” Lizzo took song of the year for “About Damn Time.” Album of the year went to Harry Styles for his album Harry’s House. He also won best pop vocal album. “This is so kind,” Styles said of the album of the year award, as Beyoncé gave him a standing ovation.