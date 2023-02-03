‘Black on Black’ Celebrates Black Culture While Exploring History and Racial Tension

Black on Black is not an easy read. Black’s voice is strong, informed, angry, and relentless — and that infuses his essays with the power to affect readers. Whether Black is discussing racism, the crooked justice system that leads to things like the Central Park Five case (also known as the Central Park jogger case), the public education system and its impact on HBCUS (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), or how different generations of gay Black men learned to navigate AIDS, Black’s writing carries the kind of righteous anger — and more than enough facts — to elicit a response in most readers with a pulse. Hopefully, that response leads to change.

There are no throwaway essays here and they all fit together in ways that give the collection a great sense of cohesion, but there are some standouts that merit a moment in the spotlight. “When I Was a Boy” is a heartfelt essay about growing up feeling like a “freak” that eventually morphs into a narrative about acceptance and a critique of the way young Black men are expected to perform a special brand of masculinity. Black always knew he was different, and different wasn’t good. He thought he was worse than everyone else even when he became obsessed with words — with reading and writing — and people told him he was “too smart” for his own good. The emotional and psychological scars that came from Black’s youth permeate the collection, and this essay, the second one in the book, is a perfect introduction that helps to contextualize what follows.