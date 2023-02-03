Do You Need to Talk to Your Kids About Traumatic Events? ‘Sesame Street’ Has Some Tips

The brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers in Memphis. Shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, two of more than 50 mass shootings in the United States in the month of January alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

But there is help from an unexpected source: Sesame Street.

In 2017, Sesame Workshop, the non-profit educational organization behind Sesame Street, started the Sesame Street in Communities program. Through resources like games, stories and videos featuring children’s favorite muppets, the program aimed to help parents and caregivers tackle difficult issues.

In one video, Elmo asks his Black friend Wes and Wes’s dad why they all have different colored skin. In another, a traumatized Big Bird seeks comfort with a hug from his friend, Alan.