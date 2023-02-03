House of Seiko’s Inaugural Show Revels in Subtlety and Process

It’s easy to point to the losses in the Bay Area visual arts scene. But for as many closings as we’ve experienced, there have been — and hopefully always will be — inaugural shows, expansions and anniversaries to celebrate. When Delaplane, a narrow space on San Francisco’s 14th Street, closed up shop in March 2022, its final group show was exultant, with crowds spilling onto the sidewalk and street.

It makes sense that a similarly enthusiastic mass of people gathered for the grand opening of House of Seiko on Jan. 14, a new gallery run by one half of Delaplane, Cole Solinger, and Nicolas Torres of neighboring Buddy Bar. When the Bay Area art scene wants to, it can really show up.

The 22nd Street space (a former watch and “jewelery” repair shop, or so says the remaining sign), opened with Cardinal Index, a group show of eight works by eight artists. In that mix of sculpture, installation and works on paper, we get a statement of purpose for the brand new gallery: a gentle invitation to look closer, and to enjoy work that comes from a group of artists with Bay Area ties.

None of the work here overwhelms, befitting the small scale of the gallery space. Colter Jacobson’s contribution to the show is a tidy pile of Ziploc bags in one corner. In each: a collection of carefully cut-out ‘8’s from newspapers and magazines, clipped by Jacobsen’s Uncle Steve and mailed to the artist.

Other pieces nearly blend into their surroundings: Syd Yocom’s untitled chandelier sculpture is covered in slug-like embellishments of beeswax and brass, and hangs unobtrusively from the gallery ceiling between fluorescent tubes. And Marisa Takal’s delicate collage on a cardboard box, a kind of concrete poem made up of the words “sky,” “tree” and “ground,” is easy to miss in the gallery’s large, street-facing window.