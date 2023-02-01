‘Knock at the Cabin’ Is a Morality Escape Room With No Emergency Exits

I’m going to try and get through this review with virtually no spoilers (it’s really a much better movie if you go into it knowing as little as possible), so I’ll just tell you the most basic premise. Adorable family — dads Andrew and Eric (Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff) and their daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) — go on vacation at a cabin on a lake in the Pennsylvania countryside. One day, four strangers, led by the physically imposing Leonard (David Bautista dressed like a Mormon missionary), arrive and announce that humanity’s fate lies in the family’s hands.

If Andrew, Eric or Wen does not die by a method delivered by one of their own family members in the next 24 hours (no suicides allowed), everyone on Earth will die and the trio will be cursed to wander the desolate planet alone. Unsurprisingly, the family is not overjoyed at the prospect of being forced to murder one of the people they love the most, and fullblown fights and complicated conversations ensue. The questions are fairly obvious: Who is the sinister foursome? Why should the family believe them? And is there anything in the doom quartet’s stories that doesn’t quite add up?

Much of the movie is spent answering all of those questions, but there is never a dull moment.

Now, if you’re thinking this slightly preposterous premise sounds like a fairly thin plotline to spend an entire movie on, I’m right there with you. (“Could’ve been a Twilight Zone episode” was one of my initial thoughts when first hearing about the film.)

But don’t let the apparent flimsiness fool you. Knock at the Cabin is gripping throughout its 100 minutes, and there is of course more to it than I’m telling you. There are some brutal plot turns, and it helps that, for the most part, the family’s reactions to this dire situation are realistic. (Save for one unfortunate scene involving the dads, a bathroom door and Leonard that makes no rational sense.)