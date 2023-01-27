Get These Sundance 2023 Movies on Your Radar Now

Lady Part’s themes around sisterhood and feminine autonomy are all over this — as is the DNA of action-comedies like Kick-Ass and Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the twisty humor of Jordan Peele. The ensemble is a delight, especially Kansara and Nimra Bucha, who relishes her role as Lena’s soon-to-be mother-in-law, and the script is sharp-witted and breezy. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long to check this out — it’s currently scheduled for theatrical release on April 28.

The other is Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp, a mockumentary about a kids camp that faces two big setbacks: The loss of its beloved founder Joan (Amy Sedaris), who slips into a coma following a seizure during a production of Bye Bye Birdie, and impending financial doom. Her kind of dense, bro-y son Troy earnestly takes over, while the counselors, including alumni and best friends Amos and Rebecca-Diane (Ben Platt and Gordon) try to keep the show going.

I’ll admit that I’m especially biased on this one, having myself once been a theater kid — so I was able to overlook the bold and disappointing choice to cast the great Amy Sedaris only to relegate her to just a handful of minutes on screen. Also yes, the mockumentary format is mostly tired, Abbott Elementary aside. But many of the jokes about overenthusiastic theater geeks young and old landed for me. And the movie’s final act, involving the kids’ performance of a musical tribute to Joan, is both astonishingly silly and quite sweet. It sold to Searchlight Pictures at the festival, so expect to see it released in the coming months.

Men are not OK

There was no shortage of iterations on the current state of misogyny and patriarchy among this year’s Sundance offerings. One of the more interesting entries is Elijah Bynum’s Magazine Dreams. It was the talk of the festival, at first for not-great reasons (the jury, which included actor Marlee Matlin, walked out on the premiere because the theater’s open captions technology was not working), and then because of star Jonathan Majors’ towering performance as Killian, a socially awkward loner and aspiring body builder. The movie draws heavily from the likes of Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle and Eminem’s “Stan,” and heads in directions both obvious and confounding; the ending didn’t work for me, but Majors is a sight to behold, creating a challenging character who both embodies and resists the old racist trope of the “Black brute.”

I also really dug Chloe Domont’s Fair Play, a thriller about a newly engaged heterosexual couple whose relationship is tested when one of them gets a promotion over the other at the cutthroat financial firm where they both work. Can you guess which one of them doesn’t get the coveted position? Why yes, it’s the man, Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), who tries really hard — at first — to be supportive of Emily (Phoebe Dynevor), his fiancée and, now, his superior. The guy who’s threatened by his girlfriend’s/wife’s career is a tale as old as time, but Domont puts a spin on it that feels very in tune with the now and all the discourse being had about the fraught nature of girl bosses and workplace relationships. (Netflix reportedly acquired it in a $20 million deal.)