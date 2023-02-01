The Bay Area Rap Battle Heard 'Round the World

When you first set out to do this documentary... were you worried at all about reigniting old disputes?

No. Making the Souls of Mischief documentary, because they were a part of the battle, it was something that came up over and over again. At a certain point, I started making the battle a part of my line of questioning. And the last piece of it came when I ran into Saafir in Los Angeles, and I hadn't seen him in a very, very long time, and he said so many nice things about the Souls. Right then and there, I knew this was something I could do.

Twenty years had passed. They had moved on. It seemed like they looked back on it finally like, "Oh, we were young guys, and I can't believe we did that." It was that energy.

One thing that really comes across is that, despite the passage of time, everybody remembers the events in that cramped studio really, really vividly.

It's really incredible! Even 20 years later, the way they tell the story, like with the energy around it. A friend of mine, who's close with Hiero, also was in the room that night, and he brought a video camera to the battle. And he's had the tape this entire time, been watching it since the '90s, but there's no other tape that's ever really surfaced of it. Everyone else who videotaped that night, I'm not sure what they did with their footage, or if it got lost, or it's so far removed now, but nothing else has ever really surfaced.

I think the greatest element of the film is to actually see the footage of these guys in the studio facing off. It's a special moment in hip-hop, and I think it deserved to be documented. We have to tell our own stories in our own way, and that's why the way it's told, the way I formed it, was very intentional. I didn't have an angle in it, which was something Saafir really thanked me for, because he knows that I'm close with Hiero.

So here's the million-dollar question: Who do you think won the battle?

Well, this is where my allegiance comes in. It's Hiero, for sure. My whole thing was, if you're only saying what is coming from your head at that moment, I think that's pretty remarkable. Casual did not prepare at all, and that's pretty incredible, to go live on the air with no rhymes written. I don't know if there's an MC that does that anymore. So yeah, my allegiance will always be with the Hiero crew, for sure.