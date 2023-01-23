Disney World’s Splash Mountain Runs Dry, as the Famous Ride Closes for Good

The Splash Mountain at California’s Disneyland, which opened in 1989, is also slated to close soon, though the specific date has not yet been announced. Both of the rides will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — featuring Disney’s first Black princess — in late 2024.

Statements around the redesign have not mentioned the version of the ride in Japan, which also launched in 1992.

On Sunday, fans of Splash Mountain waited upwards of three hours to take their final run, and wait times had been higher than average for the past month, according to Thrill Data. Some fans expressed disapproval of the ride’s closure and started a petition to save the ride, to no avail. Splash Mountain has already been removed from Disney World’s website.