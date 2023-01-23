Disney World’s Splash Mountain Runs Dry, as the Famous Ride Closes for Good

Fans had one final run down Splash Mountain in Florida’s Disney World on Sunday, before it closed for good. It had been in operation since 1992.
Renovations on Splash Mountain, which many fans consider a Disney staple, began on Monday. Disney announced in June 2020 that it was planning to reimagine the ride after growing complaints due to its associations with the 1946 film Song of the South, namely a Change.org petition with over 21,000 signatures stating that the ride is “steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes.”