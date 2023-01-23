San Francisco Chinatown Seniors Welcome in the Lunar New Year With Rap

A cabaret dance troupe of elders from San Francisco’s Chinatown has released a rap track and video celebrating ​the Lunar New Year.

“That Lunar Cheer,” a collaboration between the Grant Avenue Follies and Los Angeles-based rapper Jason Chu, hippety-hops into the Year of the Rabbit with calls for food, family and fun.

“We’ve been through a couple challenging years and we want to wish everybody a happy new year as well as making sure that it will be a peaceful and healthy new year. That is very important to us,” Follies co-founder Cynthia Yee told NPR. “We have customs that have to be followed, such as cleaning the house before New Year’s Day to sweep away all the bad luck and welcome the new.”





The video was was funded by the AARP, a nonprofit interest group focusing on issues affecting those over the age of 50.

No strangers to hip-hop

The 12 members of the Follies, aged between 61 and 87, might be steeped in tap dance and the songs of the 1950s and ‘60s. But they are no strangers to hip-hop.