A Full Guide to the Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Andrew Callaghan

Callaghan got his start while a student at Loyola University in New Orleans, where he launched a YouTube series called Quarter Confessions. Wearing pale suits and carrying a corded microphone, Callaghan interviewed intoxicated Bourbon Street party-goers, editing together their wildest statements with quick cuts and intentionally outdated effects.

In 2019, he took that style of filmmaking across the country in a beat-up RV, stopping for interviews at sites like a flat-earthers’ conference and the Talladega Speedway. The show, All Gas No Brakes, fell apart in 2021 after a contract dispute with its production company, Doing Things Media.

Callaghan then started the Patreon-funded Channel 5. The series has amassed over 106 million YouTube views since April 2021.

His following has only broadened since the Dec. 30 release of his first HBO documentary, This Place Rules, which examines the cultural divisions underlying the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In interviews with legacy journalists about his unfiltered reporting, Callaghan has defended his popularity among younger millennials and elder Gen Z’ers as a bit of media mockery in the service of media literacy.

He says giving airtime to fringe voices is an actual form of reporting in an age of overwhelming journalistic punditry.

“When there is a massive divide in America, you’re going to find interviews on the fringe,” he said in a recent interview with NPR. “What we try to do is physically speak to people, actually show up and be there and ask people simple questions like, ‘What's on your mind? How are you feeling?’”

He added that he lets the subjects “guide the conversation” in contrast to cable news reporters who use talking-head panels to “get the viewer as pissed off as possible.”

Here’s when the allegations began to spread

The claims against Callaghan began to go viral on Jan. 5, when a TikTok user who goes by the name Caroline Elise (@cornbreadasserole) posted a 2-minute video saying Callaghan pressured her into performing sexual acts with him.