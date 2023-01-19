When Her Mother Goes ‘Missing,’ a Gen-Z Teen Takes up a Tense Search on Screens

The 2014 horror film Unfriended, an early entry in the “screenlife” category in which everything plays out on computer screens, is formally elegant — simple, economical and effective. Mostly, you are just watching a group video call, with periodic visits to other places like Facebook or sketchy, unpleasantly believable forums where links seem like they could lead anywhere. And that video call, it turns out, is haunted, and will gradually knock off everybody on it. That’s the story; that’s the format. Screenlife has ties not just to “found-footage” movies (also formally elegant: The Blair Witch Project), but to epistolary novels, too. In all these forms, the traditional telling of a story is replaced by the opportunity for the viewer/reader to examine the evidence that the story happened.

One of the producers of Unfriended was Timur Bekmambetov, who was also a producer of not only its follow-up Unfriended: Dark Web, but also the 2018 screenlife thriller Searching. Searching was directed by Aneesh Chaganty and stars John Cho as a father stumbling through the digital life of his teenage daughter trying to solve the mystery of her disappearance. And now, Bekmambetov is a producer of Missing, which is a flashier, snazzier, and — yes — less formally elegant project written and directed by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick, who were editors on Searching.

Missing stars Storm Reid as June, a bright and restless young woman whose mother, Grace (Nia Long), vanishes during a vacation to Colombia with her boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). In an inversion of Searching’s tense portrayal of a father who feels helpless and adrift in the complexities of his daughter’s highly connected life, Missing makes June a Gen-Z’er who knows how to get around adults who reuse their passwords, don’t secure their devices, and thus leave themselves open to all manner of snooping. This is her environment; she is at home here on her screens.