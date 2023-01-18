'Saint Omer' is a Complex Courtroom Drama About Much More Than the Murder at Hand

Like Rama, we get sucked into a trial that unfolds in the French manner, meaning that the judge — empathetically played by Valérie Dréville — questions most of the witnesses in a probing, expansive way reminiscent of a Ph.D. oral exam.

We see the self-serving slipperiness of Laurence’s partner, a bearded white man 30-odd years her senior who wouldn’t let her meet his family or friends. We hear the righteous words of the mother she always felt distant from, and we cringe at the testimony of her one-time professor who, with exquisite cultural condescension, wonders why Laurence had wanted to study Wittgenstein rather than a thinker befitting her African roots.

Of course, the trial’s star attraction is Laurence who, in Malanda’s rivetingly charismatic performance, is at once controlled and unreadable: She makes us feel that there’s a whole universe in Laurence’s head that we can never reach. Although her testimony is delivered matter-of-factly — even when she blames the murder on sorcery — she often contradicts her earlier statements. Asked why she left Elise to die on the beach, she replies that she doesn't know, adding, “I hope this trial will give me the answer.”

If Laurence remains a mystery, even to herself, we gradually realize why Rama is so enthralled by her story. I won’t tell you exactly why, but I will say that Saint Omer is as much about Rama as it is about Laurence. The film explores Rama’s own cultural alienation, trouble with her mother, and intellectual analogies to Elise’s murder that may or may not be accurate. She wonders if she may contain within herself the seeds of whatever has been motivating Laurence.