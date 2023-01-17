A Decade on, the 'This is Fine' Creator Wants to Put the Famous Dog to Rest

It’s since entered the mainstream. In 2016, the Republican National Convention posted the meme on the official GOP Twitter account as a commentary on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. Republican Sen. Richard Burr referenced the meme in 2018 to convey his stance against Russian interference in American politics.

Though his creation has taken on a life of its own, Green accepts it as a natural consequence of what it means to create content online.

He thinks his comic panel has resonated with so many people for so many years because of its simplicity.

“I made it vague on purpose,” he said. “Like any good piece of art, people interpret it how they want to.”

The canine character — whose name is Question Hound — has also been Green’s conduit for the artist’s own state of mind. Green was 25 and focusing on his mental health when he drew the famed “On Fire” strip.

“I’d been trying to get my anti-depressants right and taking the meds,” he said. “That was my feeling at the time — of worrying if this was the right choice,” he added. “I believe it was now.”

“I was just like, ‘Is this OK or am I doing good? Am I supposed to ignore everything else?’ It kind of feels like you just have to ignore all the insanity around you like a burning house. And the comic just ended up writing itself after that.”

He says his job these days is about fighting the fire.