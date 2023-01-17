A Decade on, the 'This is Fine' Creator Wants to Put the Famous Dog to Rest

“I’ve still got plenty of people telling me they’ve gotten comfort from that dog,” he said. “Being seen in that way is helpful. But, I like to say, we’re not just accepting it, but working past it, trying to grow from it.”
Green says he’s grateful that, through merch and licensing deals, the meme’s success has helped make him enough money to allow him to continue drawing for a living. Adult Swim paid him to use his art for a handful of cartoon bumpers that aired on the network. A crowd-funded project on Kickstarter to make a Question Hound plushie continues to sell out. There’s even a “This is fine” Funko Pop.
After drawing it for more than six years, Green wrapped up Gunshow in 2014, but Question Hound continues to live on in his comic series Funny Online Animals. However, maybe not for much longer, the artist says.
In the comic’s current storyline, Question Hound has disappeared into the woods in a crazed state.
“It’s going to have kind of an eerie, noir turn,” he said. “I think after that, I might lay him to rest for a while.”
“I mean, people still post with or without me using the character or not in my own comic. So, it’s for my own sanity, I suppose.”