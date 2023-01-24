How a Passion for Graffiti Led to the Opening of San José’s New Gallery, 1Culture

“I came to see Miguel’s show and was so impressed that I wanted to learn more about the space,” Jiménez recalls. “I reached out to Andrew to see if there was a way I could be involved.” She’s now the gallery’s executive director; Machuca is the art installer.

Jiménez shares Espino’s vision to support local artists. “He comes from a different demographic and is leading by example,” she says of his real estate background. “He’s taking a huge risk because it requires a lot of investment and there is no art market here per se, so I appreciate the fact that we’re trying to expand that.”

Espino admits he initially underestimated how challenging sales can be. “When I first started I thought it was going to be much easier to sell artwork. When you look at it from an outside perspective you think, ‘Oh you live in Silicon Valley and there’s a bunch of rich people here, and they’re going to throw money at you,’ and then you realize there’s no market for it,” he explains. “When I say ‘no market,’ I mean there’s no buyers. We have tons of sellers but no buyers. That was a huge and discouraging surprise.”

Even with this realization, his sights are set on success, and he’s already put himself in a “bigger mindset” to steadily accomplish that. In October 2022, Espino took artist Carlos Rodriguez to Brooklyn to participate in the BedStuy Walls mural festival. A few months later Espino arranged for Rodriguez to paint a mural in the Wynwood district during the Art Basel fair in Miami Beach. “Every city we’ve gone to, I feel we’ve had an influence there with our West Coast culture,” Espino says.

Espino hopes taking artists to other cities will provide the encouragement they might need to pursue a career in the arts. It’s also a way to build résumés, which gives the artists more legitimacy to potential collectors back in San José.

Through his businessman’s perspective, Espino feels collectors need to be educated on the value of supporting local talent. “A lot of homeowners need to be hand-held and explained to them how much of a difference it makes to the community to invest in local art and as sad as that is, they just don’t see it or hear it,” he says. “A few of the purchases we have had happened because we told them the story of the art and then they purchased, but it’s exhausting because you have to do that one by one.”

It’s clear that there are numerous hurdles ahead, but Espino is not the first person to face them — nor is he alone. Directors and proprietors of galleries and creative businesses have long grappled with issues of attendance, funding and sales in the South Bay. “San José is a suburb, it has [a population of] one million now, but the mentality is the same,” Espino notes.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Espino and his team have the passion and determination to construct a platform that will empower local artists and, if all goes to his plan, they hope to have a significant impact on the local arts community and culture for many years to come.

The upcoming exhibit ‘Bay Area Legends’ at 1Culture will feature 20 graffiti artists who have left their mark on the history and evolution of graffiti culture in Northern California. The opening reception will feature live painting and DJs on Feb. 3, 5–9 p.m. during Art Walk SJ.