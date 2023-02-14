New Social History ‘Palo Alto’ Tells a Story of Laborers and Exploiters

Palo Alto is divided into five sections that cover significant time periods of roughly 20–50 years, the last of which is 2000–2020. Both in subject and tone, Harris’ writing merits comparison to the work of anarchist archivist David Graeber, a man described by The New York Times as a “caustic critic” in his 2020 obit. Harris’ sentences are accessible but packed with information — the footnotes of this book could form another book — and very pointed. Some readers may be unprepared to hear him casually declare the state “a whiteness cartel” or the decidedly un-reverential way he speaks of key figures in Silicon Valley’s history (Noyce, Packard, Jobs, Wozniak, Gates) who are most often written about in hagiographic terms.

But, as Harris will openly admit, the book is written “from a Marxist lens.” He adds that as a Marxist, “the closest to an objective understanding of history as we can get [is] by plotting this history through the struggle of classes.” In his own words, his book strives to keep company with and follow in the mold of writers who took part in the histories they documented and “whose rigor I aspire to” like Cedric J. Robinson, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, H. Bruce Franklin, Mae Ngai and the late Mike Davis — “a North Star” and fellow Marxist — whose books City of Quartz and Prisoners of the American Dream are considered among the definitive histories of power and class struggle in urban America.

The field of social history emerged as a response to the popularity and obliqueness of political history, which focused on elites and “great” (read: rich and white) men, and erased, through omission, the lives and experiences of the masses. “So much of our reception around history books and social history books and social commentary books is siloed sometimes and particularly by race,” Harris explains. “This book isn’t sold as an Asian American history book, but that doesn’t mean that Asian American history isn’t a central thread of the whole story.”

To tell the whole story, Palo Alto wrangles together seemingly disparate threads: railroad colonialism, the founding of the Bank of California in 1864 (the nation’s first commercial bank), Japanophobia, forgotten Black Beat poets, an interracial coalition of striking farm workers, the invention of the microchip, and the post-9/11 information arms race.

Palo Alto, exceedingly deliberative and grand in scope, is a social history of a city via the people who built it — both the laborers and the people who exploited them. In this way, Harris lays out a clear corollary for how the history of one zip code is the story of California, which, “with its high profits and bifurcated labor force,” he writes, “modeled capitalist discipline for the nation.” The second concept in the book’s descriptive title is actually its main player, as Harris argues nearly everything that has happened has been propelled to happen by the perennial winds of capitalism.

Harris writes about capitalism like it’s an invading, occupying force that has only gotten hungrier and more territorial as time goes on: “Capital hit California like a meteor, alien tendrils surging from the crash site.” The book’s central framing device is the refrain, “forces, not men.” Repeated, the phrase reiterates the primacy of forces like capitalism over the capitalists that enact them.

If the great men associated with Palo Alto hadn’t been present, Harris writes, capitalism would have summoned other men to take their place. In his view, Palo Alto was inevitable.

Harris avoids a propagandic tone by working from historical points that are objectively true — Palo Alto has become the most consequential suburb in the world, we live in a capitalist world system — and connecting dots throughout history that not only create a picture of California, but also offer persuasive explanations for why California looks the way it does, wields the power it has and espouses the toxic achievement philosophies that have become its trademark and albatross.

Despite compiling a detailed litany of “the series of plagues visited upon California” throughout history, Harris eschews fatalism in favor of something approaching optimism. “To think about life this way is not to surrender to predetermination,” he writes in the book, “only by understanding how we’re made use of can we start to distinguish our selves from our situations.”