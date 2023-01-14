Surprise! The Bay Area Has Been Getting Hammered With Floods Since 1862

On March 22, 1862, the Weekly Butte Democrat reported a new disaster. “On Friday morning last, a lake, which has been forming in the vicinity of the Mission, among the hills, burst its banks and rushed forth in vast volume of water, tearing away gardens, banks, fences in its course. The pond, or lake, was nearly half a mile long and a quarter of a mile wide and over twenty feet deep. About 100 feet of the Market Street Railroad was carried away.”

Despite what you might have heard, the Bay Area has not seen floods this bad ever since.

1904

In September 1904, 3.25 inches of rain fell in San Francisco in 24 hours, breaking a city record. And things were bad across the entire region. The Bakersfield Morning Echo reported that, “At Napa, San Jose, Stockton and many others, the rainfall has been unprecedented for September.”

Later that month, the Salt Lake City Tribune noted: “The unprecedented rainstorms continue, the precipitation being ... 4.42 inches, more than four times the amount ever before recorded [in San Francisco] in the month of September. At the Cliff House, several windows were broken by the spray driven in from the ocean.”

1937

At the end of 1937, the Pasadena Post reported extensively on storms that were ravaging California. On Dec. 12, it described the situation in San Francisco thusly: “Planes grounded. Four ships battered. Shipping at a standstill. Slight damage from gales. Five persons killed, indirect result of storms.”

The following day, the paper reported: “Flood waters smashed through ... the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys today in the aftermath of one of the most severe rainstorms on record ... The rest of the state was digging itself out of the mud and the debris left by receding waters.”

1941

On April 4, 1941, the Contra Costa Gazette wrote: “San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Mill Valley, San Rafael, Santa Rosa and peninsula cities reported one of the heaviest sustained rainfalls of their experience.

“In San Francisco, more than half an inch fell in 30 minutes. In Mill Valley, 1.87 inches of rain fell between midnight and 8 a.m. Marin County creeks filled quickly and overflowed over streets and highways. There were some landslides. Water also poured into the San Pablo underpass connecting with the San Francisco Oakland Bay bridge, trapping automobiles. There also was water in the South San Francisco underpass on Bayshore Highway.”

1952

This storm was so terrible, it was front page news all the way in South Carolina. On Jan. 15, 1952, the Times and Democrat reported: “A raging storm roared across Northern California ... It gave California its worst winter in half a century ... Countless trees came down in hundreds of towns, breaking power and telephone lines. Many communities were without electricity or gas. San Francisco’s rainfall for the season reached 17.91 inches, the most on any comparable date since 1890.”

1960

The massive storm of Nov. 1960 caused the most havoc in Oregon and Washington, but the aftermath in the Bay was newsworthy, as evidenced by the photo above. San Francisco got an inch and a quarter of rainfall in one day.

1982

The 1982 storms that pummeled the Bay were particularly horrendous. The Selma Enterprise reported on Jan. 14, 1982 that, “More than three dozen people died in Bay Area rain, flooding and mudslides and seven north state counties have been declared disaster areas.”

The deluge blanketed the entire Bay Area, as seen in this graphic by the Modesto Bee:

Here’s what the flooding looked like in Guerneville. Yikes.

1996

In December 1996, nearly 68,000 homes between Eureka and San Luis Obispo — many of them in the East Bay — dealt with storm-related blackouts. San Rafael got hit hardest with 3.10 inches of rain in one day. The entire Bay Area was under a high wind advisory, SFO got hit with a rash of delays, and traffic chaos was everywhere. Parts of 101 got coned off, I-580 in Oakland was closed because of a broken water main, mudslides blocked Highway 17 between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz, and flooding shut down Highway 121 in Sonoma County.

2005

2005 started with flooding in Sacramento, saw parts of Yosemite closed because of flooding in May, then ended with a series of storms.

Before 2006 got ready to roll in, the Modesto Bee relayed that: “Areas north of the San Francisco Bay Area, already saturated from earlier onslaughts of rain and wind, bore the brunt of nature’s fury with rainfall totals averaging about four inches [in 24 hours]. Some mountainous areas near the Humboldt County coast got as much as six inches.” SFO had delays on “most flights” and parts of I-5 and 101 closed. Not a party.