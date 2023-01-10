Tarnished Golden Globes Attempt a Comeback, After Years of Controversy

Behind the scenes, some publicists, actors and filmmakers remain skeptical that the HPFA has truly reformed. They point out, for instance, that this year’s Best Director category once again has no female nominees. But some are cautiously hopeful.

“They still have a long way to go there, but they have made significant strides,” says Kelly Bush Novak, the CEO and founder of ID, one of the entertainment industry’s top publicity and marketing firms. “I’m optimistic about the road ahead, that the issues we faced historically are going to remain squarely in the rearview mirror.”

Two years ago, Novak helped lead 100 publicity firms in signing a letter asking the HFPA to reform.

“It was really problematic. We had clients experience homophobia during press conferences, blatantly racist remarks during press conferences, certainly a lot of sexist remarks,” she says. “It’s important to acknowledge the past and never forget the damage that was done because it was significant. But I really do encourage everyone to concentrate on the promise that they’ve made to continue to reform.”

Still, for many, the question remains: Are the Golden Globes forever tarnished?

“I am both surprised and not surprised by how quickly Hollywood seems to have forgiven the organization,” says Kevin Fallon, editor of The Daily Beast’s Obsessed and co-president of the TV branch of the Critics Choice Association.

“At one point, I wondered if they ever had a show again, if no one in Hollywood would show up because they want to stand up for all the things that they had preached about when the controversy first started and wanted to make a statement by not going,” he says.