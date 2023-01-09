Lizzo, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Nas X Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

Wine country music festival BottleRock Napa Valley is back May 26–28 with a diverse, star-studded lineup of legacy acts and new stars alike. The headliners are rappers Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Post Malone, and alternative rock icons Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers.
This year’s BottleRock features quite a few heavy hitters: hip-hop greats Wu-Tang Clan and Warren G, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers (with his band Chic), country-pop star Sheryl Crow and rock hitmakers Los Lobos and Duran Duran. Among the exciting newcomers are Sudan Archives, whose critically acclaimed latest album Natural Brown Prom Queen mixes elements of rap and dance music with her violin playing, and acclaimed singer-songwriter (and best-selling author) Japanese Breakfast.
Tickets for three-day festival passes go on sale on Jan. 10 at noon.
Full lineup:
Leon Bridges
Billy Strings
The National
Caamp
Carly Rae Jepsen
Bastille
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Quinn XCII
Yung Gravy
Thievery Corporation
Dayglow
Ashe
Lucius
Teddy Swims
Cautious Clay
Nicky Youre
Los Lobos
War
Taj Mahal
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Struts
KennyHoopla
Jean Dawson
Lupe Fiasco
Pete Yorn
Beach Weather
Jax
Tom Odell
half•alive
Álvaro Díaz
MEUTE
Joey Valence & Brae
The Wrecks
Maude Latour
Arden Jones
The Unlikely Candidates
Starcrawler
The 502s
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Monophonics
The Stone Foxes
Cimafunk
Danielle Ponder
Particle Kid
Mac Saturn
Little Stranger
The Alive
Moonalice
Ayleen Valentine
paris jackson
GARZA
Thunderstorm Artis
East Forest
The Silverado Pickups
Great Northern
Peter Cat Recording Co.
Sgt. Splendor
Oke Junior
Mama Said
Honeyboys
High Noon
Spring Summer
Napa Valley Youth Symphony