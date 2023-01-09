Lizzo, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Nas X Headline BottleRock Napa Valley

Wine country music festival BottleRock Napa Valley is back May 26–28 with a diverse, star-studded lineup of legacy acts and new stars alike. The headliners are rappers Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Post Malone, and alternative rock icons Smashing Pumpkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

This year’s BottleRock features quite a few heavy hitters: hip-hop greats Wu-Tang Clan and Warren G, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers (with his band Chic), country-pop star Sheryl Crow and rock hitmakers Los Lobos and Duran Duran. Among the exciting newcomers are Sudan Archives, whose critically acclaimed latest album Natural Brown Prom Queen mixes elements of rap and dance music with her violin playing, and acclaimed singer-songwriter (and best-selling author) Japanese Breakfast.

Tickets for three-day festival passes go on sale on Jan. 10 at noon.

Full lineup:

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

The National

Caamp

Carly Rae Jepsen

Bastille

Tove Lo

Phantogram

Quinn XCII

Yung Gravy

Thievery Corporation

Dayglow

Ashe

Lucius

Teddy Swims

Cautious Clay

Nicky Youre

Los Lobos

War

Taj Mahal

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Airborne Toxic Event

The Struts

KennyHoopla

Jean Dawson

Lupe Fiasco

Pete Yorn

Beach Weather

Jax

Tom Odell

half•alive

Álvaro Díaz

MEUTE

Joey Valence & Brae

The Wrecks

Maude Latour

Arden Jones

The Unlikely Candidates

Starcrawler

The 502s

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Monophonics

The Stone Foxes

Cimafunk

Danielle Ponder

Particle Kid

Mac Saturn

Little Stranger

The Alive

Moonalice

Ayleen Valentine

paris jackson

GARZA

Thunderstorm Artis

East Forest

The Silverado Pickups

Great Northern

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Sgt. Splendor

Oke Junior

Mama Said

Honeyboys

High Noon

Spring Summer

Napa Valley Youth Symphony