There Was a Punk Show on BART Last Night

If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.

That's exactly what happened Friday night when noisy San Francisco outfits False Flag and Surprise Privilege managed to play a show on a blue line BART train. Having boarded at the 16th St. Mission station at 7pm, the bands rode to Dublin Pleasanton, waited for fans to squeeze in with them along the way, and then, on the way back to the city, started playing.

Unbridled chaos ensued: