There Was a Punk Show on BART Last Night
If you live in the Bay Area, you've undoubtedly seen some unexpected entertainment on BART in your time. Dancers, magicians, those dudes that hang upside down from poles, drunk people. What you've probably never seen is a car packed to the gills with punks there to see a two-band show.
That's exactly what happened Friday night when noisy San Francisco outfits False Flag and Surprise Privilege managed to play a show on a blue line BART train. Having boarded at the 16th St. Mission station at 7pm, the bands rode to Dublin Pleasanton, waited for fans to squeeze in with them along the way, and then, on the way back to the city, started playing.
Unbridled chaos ensued:
@dannydelorean Punk show on BART (Bay Area subway). #punk #bayarea #bart #subway #subwaycreatures #oakland #renegade #diy #hardcore #illegal #rock #art #crazy #news #cops #rave ♬ original sound - Danny Delorean
Round of applause for the human mic stand.
As you can see at the end of the above clip, things apparently went awry six stations in, at Fruitvale. The show was shut down, the cars were evacuated, and at least one reveler was escorted out of the station by authorities while crowds on the platform chanted, “Let him go! Let him go!”
While it lasted though, the on-train show looked like a damn good time, crowd surfing and all.
@loserlees PUNK SHOW ON BART!¡ #fyp #fypシ #punk #bayarea #sanfrancisco #DIY ♬ original sound - Lees
@ivycloud800 bart history #punk #diy #bart ♬ original sound - ivy
The show required a fair bit of pre-planning; on Instagram, organizers outlined a timetable of BART stops for attendees, and reminded them to stay civil and pick up after themselves. "It's not our intention to wreck the place or cause any kind of damage — this is meant to be fun," they wrote. "Be respectful of each other and don't let anyone get hurt."
After the wild show, another post summed it up: "we're never doing that again lol."
How was your Friday night?
KQED has reached out to BART for comment.