Who is Andrew Tate? Your Guide to the Self-Styled Misogynist Influencer

Sports cars, a pizza box, Greta Thunberg, Romania, sex-trafficking and a highly controversial internet celebrity. If you’ve heard someone talking about any of these things this week, chances are you also wanted to ask them: Who, exactly, is Andrew Tate?

The man at the center of it all has long been a magnet for such a question. He's been described as the “King of Toxic Masculinity,” one of the “internet’s most controversial figures” and “the Top G.”

And in the latest news, Reuters and Romanian media outlets say he’s been arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group.

Let’s dig into it.

First, here’s a quick overview of Tate’s rise to fame

Tate, a British citizen born in the U.S., first became an international name through his career as a kickboxer, winning several world titles.