Celebrate New Year's Eve with Purity — a More Inclusive Natural Winery

“Fruitful,” “organic” and “natural” are words that often feel gimmicky, especially when they’re used to market wine. But at Purity Wine, a small, unassuming warehouse bar and winery hidden along Richmond’s waterfront marina, those adjectives are mentioned genuinely to describe a growing, intergenerational community of natural winemakers.
“We were just fucking around, having fun,” says founder Noel Diaz. “It’s a mix of creatives. We don’t overthink anything. It has never been forced. It’s just natural.”
Earlier this year, the winery began throwing monthly “Wine Down” parties featuring local DJs, visual artists, foodmakers and other community members. The gatherings are curated by Bussdown, an umbrella of young creatives who host a variety of functions around the Bay Area, including vintage clothing markets and underground hip-hop events. After meeting Diaz and his wife Barrie Quan, who runs operations at Purity, Bussdown’s organizers happily entered the natural wine world as well.
Now, the fruits of their collective labor will culminate with the winery’s final party of the year, “NYE Wine Down” — a celebration that promises to pop more than a few bottles. The $75 event will include an entire night’s supply of natural wines, bites provided by Asian American food pop-up SMAX and, for the first 30 arrivals, a hand-painted, limited-edition bottle of Purity’s unreleased “Strawberry Bubblicious” pétillant naturel (or pét-nat) — a pink sparkling wine.
The party is meant to share Purity’s intersectional culture of accessibility, joy, art, music, food and, of course, “natty wines” with old and new friends alike. That includes welcoming more young folks of color who might have felt excluded from the wine scene in the past.