Celebrate New Year's Eve with Purity — a More Inclusive Natural Winery

“I’ve been in the natural wine business all my life,” Diaz says. “I've seen it progress from an obscure thing to a fad, and now there’s so many more people who have heard about it and are interested. I hope that allows for more inclusiveness.”

Diaz, whose parents were Mexican farm laborers in the Central Valley, began making natural wines over a decade ago. Since then, he’s made an active effort to expand the natural wine scene in fresh directions, partnering with small vineyards and non-traditional clients to increase the visibility and availability of natural wines.

Collaborations like 2021’s “Uncle Larry’s Natural Orange” with San Francisco rapper Larry June and 2020’s “Grape Street Estate” with Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo highlight Diaz’s vision to deliver natural wines to a wide range of consumers who might not typically go out of their way to find a bottle of ​​Verdelho or Zinfandel.

His unorthodox approach to winemaking is what attracted members of Bussdown, including SMAX’s Joog and visual artist Shido, who have joined Diaz on the mission to demystify natural wines.

“We wanted to make the natural wine space more accessible to our community — POC, brown folks, creatives,” says Joog, a Filipino American from Vallejo who is a musician in addition to running his food pop-up. “That’s our main community. We’ve found that natural wine feels like it doesn't belong to us. We wanted to change that naturally. There’s no pretense to it. We just want it open to anyone.”

They aren’t hyperbolizing, either. There’s an ultra chill, funky vibe at the Study Wine Bar inside Purity, which has become a hot spot for an eclectic swath of natty wine lovers around the East Bay. After opening in 2017 as a cooperative of five natural winemakers, Diaz has since grown his space into a loose collective of 14 small-batch wine producers who each subscribe to similar values of organic, zero-zero production (i.e., with zero additives).

For anyone who might be unfamiliar with or skeptical of natural wines, Joog — who is learning the craft from Diaz in his spare time — explains them simply as wines made with “fruit and finesse.”

“It’s about winemakers letting the fruits express themselves,” he says. “The product gets closer to the actual fruit. No additives, only organic farming, nothing added, just fermented fruit.”

“I have no wine background,” he continues. “Noel created a space for me, even if I didn’t know the technical parts. I come from drinking White Claws; it’s like mystery alcohol (laughs). It’s about unlearning those things and getting closer to the fruits grown here in California.”