This Holiday Season, Let Trans Kids Be Kids

I well know the damage this does to children. I was once a trans kid, feeling the weight of a shameful secret that I held for my whole family, hyper-aware of anything that might reference the thing that we all daren’t speak of. And in my work providing peer support and mental health therapy to trans people, I’ve spoken with innumerable minors who tell me what it’s like to feel that they’re responsible for the feelings of all the adults around them. As a result, these children have elevated rates of anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidality — things that are incredibly difficult to change if the adults responsible for these kids don’t step up.

Laura Anderson, a licensed child and family psychologist who has worked for years in trans healthcare, shared how complicated the holidays can be for everyone. She’s helped untangle complicated questions about which family members a kid is out to, whether or not relatives will respect a child’s identity, what to do if a child starts to feel uncomfortable during a gathering, and how to best make kids feel respected and affirmed. Even something as simple as a gift can be challenging: “What do you do if grandma buys all the boys dump trucks?” Anderson asks. “Trans kids can feel either seen or not seen based on if they’re misgendered by gifts. I’ve also seen adults laugh at gifts that are gender-expansive — you can see that they are uncomfortable.”