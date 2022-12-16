Food (Still) Don't Slap

If you're going to use Bay Area slang, use it right.

"Slap" is a term used in this region since the early 2000s to describe the sound of music laden with hard-hitting 808 drum machine beats and heavy bass lines. It's not a word to describe a quality sandwich.

While language, especially slang, is full of words with multiple meanings, many folks from the soil have been on a mission to set the record straight on how the lingo should be used.

This week on Rightnowish, we're diving deep into the etymology of the term and clarifying how it's best applied.





This piece was originally published as a written article in January 2022, you can find that by clicking here.

