Artists Allege ‘Indentured Servant’ Treatment at Former Ghost Town

Soon after they cooked for an event in late June, however, Cowley began assigning Young and Ybarra additional work. They showed KQED screenshots of text messages and a shared Notes app to-do list where Cowley and Hatch delegated them to clean cabins, take out garbage and take care of animals. Ybarra and Young kept logs of their hours and completed tasks, reviewed by KQED. In an estimate to the labor board, they claimed hundreds of unpaid hours beyond their cooking shifts from late June to early August. They say that Cowley promised to pay the couple for their additional work, but repeatedly stalled. Eventually, Young and Ybarra gave up and left Pulga.

The two chefs say they had grown tired of tiptoeing around Cowley’s angry, erratic moods. Like other sources KQED spoke with, Young and Ybarra had given up their housing back in the Bay Area, and they feared that advocating for themselves could leave them homeless and jobless, stranded hours from home. Pulga is an isolated mountain community more than a 30-minute drive from the nearest town, with limited cell service.

“I was afraid — she has guns,” Young says. “We felt like we were on eggshells.”

Guns are common in rural Northern California, and Cowley says she’s never used hers to hurt anyone. “I have guns out here in the middle of the national forest,” Cowley says. “Has it ever been a threat to anything beyond livestock? No.”

Young and Ybarra say it was common for Cowley to cross personal boundaries. Young recalls an instance when Cowley made her feel “extremely uncomfortable” by walking in on her naked in the shower and looking at her for around a minute while carrying on a conversation.

They say there was another incident late at night, after a discussion about money, when Cowley entered the couple’s cabin while they were in bed and partially undressed. Young and Ybarra say Cowley “threw” a $50 bill at them and asked if they were “good” for the unpaid wages. They felt humiliated and degraded.

In an interview, Cowley denied Young and Ybarra’s claims about the shower and cabin incidents.

Cowley says that the additional jobs she assigned Young and Ybarra were for a work trade for their cabin, which she values at $550 a month. (Young and Ybarra say Cowley never gave them a straight answer about how much the cabin rent was.) Cowley also says that she didn’t want Ybarra and Young to move in for the summer, and that she asked them to leave — a claim the couple denies. “And even on top of that, I allowed them to set up a recording studio,” Cowley says. “I overprovided and extended myself to people that I cared for and wanted to help. And it was a constant struggle with those two.”

According to California law, if an employer requires workers to live on a worksite, they must obtain workers’ written consent to deduct meals and lodging from their paychecks — something Young and Ybarra say Cowley did not do.

In Pulga, business transactions were often handshake deals. But attorney Kim Ouillette of the nonprofit organization Legal Aid at Work says that workers can assert their rights even without a written contract.

“There’s all kinds of industries where it’s fairly common for people not to have a written work contract because an employer says, ‘Here’s the rate, here’s the job,’ and they get hired to work,” says Ouillette. But, she adds, “they still have the same rights to receive minimum wage, to receive overtime — all of that.”

Turning Pulga into an arts destination

Young and Ybarra are not the first workers to accuse Cowley of wage theft. In August 2021, architect Danny Wills, 35, was looking for a scenic location to host arts events and workshops. He got in touch with Cowley, and she and Hatch emailed him a job description and a salary offer of $1,400 per month for four months of work. According to emails reviewed by KQED, Cowley recruited Wills not just as help, but as someone who could expand Pulga’s impact as an arts destination with a residency program, events and educational workshops.

In September 2021, Wills relocated to Pulga from Ohio. Over the next three months, he served as Pulga’s financial manager. He interfaced with the county about building permits, managed Pulga’s Airbnb listings and developed a business plan for the enterprise. According to his work logs, shared with KQED, he also took care of animals, deep-cleaned cabins, dug trenches and laid pipes.

“I’d wake up every day in the freezing pitch black before the sun came up. And then I’d go to sleep late at night. And between those two moments, I [was] working nonstop,” Wills says of his experience.

Wills says Cowley never paid him his salary. Looking back, he says he stayed with the hope of shaping the town into an arts destination. “From an outsider’s perspective, it’s a really amazing place. Like the fact that this is a 150-year-old railroad and mining town turned into this artist village where you can play music as long as you want into the night,” he says. “There’s a certain mystical kind of magic to that.”

Wills eventually became frustrated and returned home to Ohio. To recoup his pay, he attempted to file a mechanic’s lien on Cowley’s property. But Wills says that Cowley became contentious when he sent her a certified letter with a preliminary notice. He was daunted by the prospect of fighting a legal battle, especially from eight states away, and ultimately didn’t file the lien with Butte County.