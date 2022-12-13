How Latin Identity Became Fodder For Content

As one of the fastest-growing demographics in the U.S., Latinos are finally solidifying their presence in popular culture. This newfound attention has its downsides: Creators are using tired tropes to ride the wave of relevance — and some are even misrepresenting themselves as Latino for clout.

And although Latinidad is a cultural identity that’s uniquely difficult to define, it’s being widely appropriated as fodder for content creation. Whether it’s the popularization of aesthetics like “little Mexican girl-core” or Bad Bunny declaring “now everyone wants to be Latino,” there’s plenty of evidence the issue is pervasive.

Such co-opting can start with influencers and celebrities adopting styles associated with Latinidad, like large hoop earrings, or clothes inspired by the Cholo aesthetic derived from Los Angeles Chicano culture. It’s a gateway to adopting stereotypical mannerisms, ways of speaking, and attitudes.