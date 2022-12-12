Golden Globe Nominations Are Led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’

Nominations were read by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva on NBC’s Today morning show.

The nominees for best film, drama, are: The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis, Tár and Avatar: The Way of Water.

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Babylon and Triangle of Sadness.

Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale The Banshees of Inisherin led all films with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s existential action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.