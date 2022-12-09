Kids Really Can Change the World — Just Ask ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Matilda’

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, as its title announces, is very much the work of the dark fantasist who made Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water. That’s not to say it’s too scary for children, only that its mix of visual richness and ghoulish whimsy would be hard to mistake for another filmmaker’s work. In this telling, the aging Italian woodcarver Geppetto has a young son who’s killed by a falling missile during World War I. Many years later, Geppetto, still distraught, chops down a pine tree in a drunken rage and carves a little puppet boy out of it, as if he could somehow bring his son back. And so this Pinocchio, forged in grief, springs to life not as a joyous creation, but as a sorry replacement for Geppetto’s lost son. That gives Pinocchio’s mischievous, defiant behavior an extra emotional edge.

Del Toro, who directed the movie with Mark Gustafson, has also darkened the story in other ways. This Pinocchio, who’s voiced by Gregory Mann, dies on multiple occasions and is magically resurrected each time. World War II also looms in the background, and Pinocchio will soon come face-to-face with Mussolini himself. It’s not the first time Del Toro has blended history and fantasy, pitting his young characters against the forces of Fascism.

It is, however, the first time he’s made a feature entirely in stop-motion animation, and the hand-crafted, herky-jerky images are a wonder to behold. The backdrops are exquisite, and I loved the intricate non-human character designs for a benevolent woodland sprite, voiced by Tilda Swinton, and for Sebastian J. Cricket, a kind of Jiminy-like sidekick voiced by Ewan McGregor. Still, for all its overflowing invention, this Pinocchio, like a lot of Del Toro movies, could’ve been tighter and more disciplined. I’m also not sure why the movie had to be a musical, given how unmemorable most of the songs are.