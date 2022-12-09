It’s Thumbs-Down in the UK For Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Series

Harry sees this as a power struggle.

“It all comes down to control,” he says. “It’s like this family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our narrative to control.”

The first episode covers the couple’s secret courtship and romance, which struck a chord with some viewers.

“I've always been ‘Team Harry and Meghan,’ ” said Ateh Jewell, who writes about the beauty industry, speaking on Britain's ITV on Thursday. “She’s been painted as a scheming, predatory, prince-hunting woman. And I think the first episode shows that they have a deep love, a friendship and a connection.”

The “Team Harry” framing highlights the polarizing effect the couple have here. Their supporters see them as principled activists who have called out racism in Britain and the Royal family at great personal cost. Their detractors see them as complainers and ingrates who turned their back on the country after it welcomed Meghan and threw the couple a spectacular wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Opinion on Prince Harry in his homeland is divided. A few years ago, he was among the most popular royals, with ratings that rivaled his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Today his popularity sits at just 38%, according to research firm YouGov.

Only 27% of people here like Meghan, according to YouGov, while a slight majority don't.