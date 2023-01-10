How Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Marriage Began in San Francisco

The couple were married inside Judge Charles S. Peery’s City Hall chambers at 1:45 p.m. David Dunn, the deputy county clerk, struggled to get through the throngs of people to even hand over the marriage license to the judge. Watching on inside the chambers were friends from DiMaggio’s circle — his brother Tom, his first baseball manager Frank “Lefty” O’Doul and his business partner Reno Barsocchini. Each of the men brought their wives. After the ceremony, photos were briefly taken of DiMaggio and Monroe locked in a kiss in front of a shelf full of law books.

According to a report in the San Francisco Examiner the following day, getting the couple out of the building was no easy feat.

They raced down the City Hall corridors pursued by press and public and made the mistake of heading for the Real Estate Department, which leads to exactly nowhere. Then they were forced to double back, dash through the pursuing crowds and run for the elevators. Scores of persons tried to beat them downstairs by running at breakneck speeds down the stairs.

By the time the small party exited the building, there was even more pandemonium waiting outside. Three hundred well-wishers, City Hall workers, autograph seekers and even more reporters had gathered to catch a glimpse of the couple.

On the way out, DiMaggio was just as keen to get away from the throngs as he had been on the way in. “We’ve got to get going,” he said. “We’ve got to put a lot of miles behind us.” When asked by reporters where he and Monroe would honeymoon, DiMaggio replied, “North, south, west and east.” (In truth, they were heading to Japan.)

DiMaggio was more forthcoming about where the newlyweds planned to live, however. “We’ll probably be doing a lot of commuting, but San Francisco will be our headquarters,” he said. Despite his fame as a New York Yankee, DiMaggio was deeply attached to San Francisco; he was raised by his Sicilian parents in a ground-floor apartment at 2047 Taylor St., the eighth of nine children.

Before speeding off in a Cadillac, Monroe told the reporters she had no intention of leaving her career as an actress, but she was “looking forward to being a housewife too.”

Monroe and DiMaggio might have had a more glamorous wedding ceremony if they weren’t both already divorced. In 1942, Monroe donned a white dress and veil for her marriage to 21-year-old Jimmy Dougherty. She was just 16 at the time and the marriage lasted four years. DiMaggio married his first wife Dorothy Arnold at North Beach’s gorgeous Saints Peter and Paul Church on Washington Square in 1939. Their union lasted five years, resulting in the birth of one son, Joe Jr.