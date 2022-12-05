How One Artist Took on the Sacklers and Shook Their Reputation in the Art World

What I missed in those encounters with Goldin — hidden behind the chain smoking and the weary laugh — was the power, stubbornness and battle-hardened courage that helped her take on the Sacklers.

That's the revelation in the new documentary about Goldin, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, out now in limited release. It won the Gold Lion for best film this year at the Venice International Film Festival.

The film by Laura Poitras shows Goldin growing up in an abusive family, surviving foster care and living homeless in New York City.

Goldin clawed her way into the art world as one of the rawest, most powerful photographers of her generation. To pay the bills — and cover the cost of film — Goldin often danced in strip clubs and did sex work.

“Photography was always a way to walk through fear,” Goldin says in the documentary. “It gave me a reason to be there.”

She was later one of the earliest American artists to take on the AIDS epidemic, mounting a show in the late 1980s that drew national attention and controversy.

The Sackler family, meanwhile, was growing fabulously wealthy, first by selling Valium and then aggressively marketing Oxycontin.

Many of the same museums around the world that were beginning to collect Goldin’s photographs were also naming buildings after the Sacklers — in exchange for lavish donations.

The collision between the Sacklers and Goldin portrayed in this film came after Goldin’s recovery from years of opioid addiction, a time she describes as “a darkness of the soul.”