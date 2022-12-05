Bob McGrath, Longtime Star of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 90

"Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world, whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts," the Workshop said on Twitter.

Born in Ottawa, Ill., McGrath studied music at the University of Michigan and, later, the Manhattan School of Music. McGrath was a veteran performer by the time Sesame Street recruited him. In 1962, NBC brought on the tenor singer to perform as part of Mitch Miller's family-friendly ensemble TV show, Sing Along With Mitch. After the show was canceled two years later, McGrath continued to sing with the group, holding down a residency at Las Vegas' Desert Inn. He took his talents on tour in Japan, where he found a fervent teenage fanbase, according to the biography page on his website.

It was Dave Connell, a fellow University of Michigan alum who worked as a producer for Captain Kangaroo before executive producing Sesame Street, who approached McGrath about auditioning for the kids show.

McGrath, who hoped instead to break into the U.S. teenage market with his own show, according to his site, had no interest in working on a children's program at first.

But after he was shown tapes of Muppets creator Jim Henson's work, he told a crowd at a 2016 convention in Florida, he was "totally blown away."

"I thought, to heck with that teenage thing, this is what I want to do," he said. "Because it was obvious from the very, very beginning this was going to be a very unique and incredible show."