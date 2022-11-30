In a Championship Season, Our Rookie Emerges

This week, as we near the end of 2022, the writers and editors of KQED Arts & Culture are reflecting on One Beautiful Thing from the year. Here, still awash in excitement over the Warriors' victory, writer Alan Chazaro has an important next-season draft pick to share.

Out of a year’s worth of events, Thursday, June 16, might seem like an arbitrary date. But it’s a day that still lingers in my body — and one that will define the dimensions of joy and hope in my life moving forward.

It began like any great day for a true Baydestrian: with the Steph Curry-led Warriors playing against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals. To understand the weight of this fact, you must first understand my life as a loyal, non-bandwagon member of Dub Nation, through decades of ridicule and shame when the team would regularly finish among the perennial losers of the league. Back when they played at Oracle Arena. Back when the Bay Area felt like a different home, and my teenage self had yet to discover what home really meant to me.

But this particular Thursday in June was different. The Warriors were gearing up to claim their fourth trophy during a dynastic run of championship glory. I had grown up, and so had the team. It was unexpected. It was unthinkable. Despite the doubting, shit-talking and excuse-making from sports media and haters that had dismissed the Warriors for years (or perhaps, because of it), this day felt particularly glorious for OG fans like myself.

And still, the game wasn’t even my primary focus. For months, my wife and I had been planning our own little dynasty. After nearly 15 years together — having met in a Chicano Studies class at UC Berkeley as undergrads — we had decided to add a new team member to our squad, and were in the process of trying for our first child.