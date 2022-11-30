Where Did All the Key Changes Go?

Many of the biggest hits in pop music used to have something in common: a key change, like the one you hear in Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

But key changes have become harder to find in top hits.

Chris Dalla Riva, a musician and data analyst at Audiomack, wanted to learn more about what it takes to compose a top hit. He spent the last few years listening to every number one hit listed on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1958 — more than 1100 songs.

“I just started noticing some trends, and I set down to writing about them,” says Dalla Riva, who published some of those findings in an article for the website Tedium.

He found that about a quarter of those songs from the 1960s to the 1990s included a key change.