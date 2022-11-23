'Nanny' Employs African Folklore in a Haunting Black Horror Film

The scenes are deep and saturated in dark tones. The film’s visual language is disorienting by design. Hauntingly beautiful forms materialize to suggest the experience of being submerged in a body of water; the audience is immersed in Tanerelle’s delicately blended aquatic soundscape. Sonic echoes, running showers, and beach waves are layered with both Aisha’s dreams and her reality. Aisha is shown drowning in her night terrors, which is paralleled with a sense of her displacement in the waking world.

Summoning Mami Wata, the water spirit

Aisha has a magnetic connection with Malik, the charming doorman of the building, played by Sinqua Walls. She is introduced to Malik's grandmother Kathleen (Phylicia Rashad) with whom he is close and who acts as a surrogate mother to him. Rashad embodies the essence of a strong unwavering Black mother. She is magic, in form and practice.

Rashad's character, Kathleen, is a spiritual priestess — or Marabout — as they are known in West Africa. She introduces the idea of Mami Wata, the water spirit within the African diaspora, who haunts the myths of the Middle Passage. These myths stem from the possible destinies of those enslaved Africans who jumped overboard or threw their babies into the sea. Mami Wata is said to have guided these souls as they became one with the ocean.

Mami Wata is traditionally portrayed with an altar adorned with objects of indulgence — mirrors, combs, and fruit. But she is made literal in Nanny as a mermaid-like figure who haunts Aisha’s life. In one scene, Aisha swims in a public pool in the daylight only to emerge in the night, face to face with the magnificent, Mami Wata as an omen, who pulls her down into the water as the pool becomes an ocean.