Gen Z Kids Still Wanna Fight [dun-dun] For Their Right [da-dun] to Paaaaaaartayyy

I was 8 years old when the music video for “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” — the source of the Santa Cruz teenagers' outfits — was released. The Beastie Boys went on to soundtrack most of my formative years. I spent the mid-'90s cultivating a wardrobe almost entirely based on the band’s “So What’cha Want” video. In 1996, when Kathleen Hanna from Bikini Kill starting dating the Beasties' Ad Rock, it absolved me of the feminist guilt that had plagued me for still appreciating their earliest records. In college, I noticed that the Beastie Boys were the great leveler — the one thing the punk rock kids, the hip-hop kids, the skater kids and the stoner kids could all agree on.

Back then, truly loving a band was hard work. You had to own physical copies of their records (including imports) in order to listen to them. Sometimes you had to order these from the record store, or a mail-order catalog, and sometimes that took over a month. You had to keep a blank tape in the VCR at all times if you wanted to watch your favorite videos on demand later. In the pre-internet age, I remember that coming by Beastie Boys merch — let alone a copy of Grand Royal, the band’s own fanzine — required patience, persistence and a fair amount of postage. But there was joy in the hunt, and unbelievable satisfaction in finally getting your hands on what you'd wanted.

Truthfully, I’ve spent years now feeling bad for Gen Z and their relationship with music. When you have every song in the history of the world in your pocket, the joy of discovery is reduced. The tactile joys of the record store are absent. The price of concert tickets is now astronomically high in part because physical album sales figures are so low — which results in bands being way less physically accessible. Worst of all, with streaming services' insistence on autoplay, songs are often listened to by algorithm, and not by complete album as the artist originally intended. When the hunt is gone, I’ve long worried, the rewards are fleeting.

So the teenaged Beastie Boys of Santa Cruz carried some important lessons for 44-year-old me. They taught me that, despite having all the musical options in the world, Gen Z kids still know a Really Great Anthem when they hear it. They let me know that young energy once spent on hunting for music and merch hasn’t disappeared; it’s merely transformed into new forms of dedication. (Like, I don’t know, spending Monday afternoon dressed up like a band most of your friends haven’t even heard of.)

My boardwalk Beasties encounter also taught me that the Beastie Boys are still a great leveler — and that the spirit of teen rebellion transcends generational barriers. More than anything, these teens let me know that, while they may not do music fandom exactly how we did it, the Gen Z kids are just fine.