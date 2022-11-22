Family Feud Unites Us by Fulfilling a Basic Human Need: Low-Stakes Drama

For years we’ve been trying to put together an A-list lineup, always looking for the best formula of family members to take on our imaginary rivals. The same way the Avengers can’t all have the same superpower, we are building a balanced team of Feuders that could beat any enemies. What do they bring to the table? More importantly, what do they know that I don’t?

If you’re not familiar with the long-running game show, two families compete by guessing the most popular answers to survey questions. What makes it special is if you play it right, you aren't giving your own opinion — you’re thinking of what average survey respondents said. The family with the most points gets to play fast money, where two people need to answer rapid-fire to get enough points to win the cash prize.

So why Family Feud? It’s kitschy and a bit silly — the YouTube highlights never get old. It’s a game show that’s just challenging enough. And ultimately, it’s the low-stakes drama we all need.