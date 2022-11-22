Processing New Motherhood, Suzanimal Sings From a Sea Creature’s Perspective

Doubts crept in as Galal pushed her son’s stroller around the edges of the lake. “I was in a time where there’s lots of hormones, and almost, like, grief and trying to find myself again,” says Galal.

As she walked, the melody of what would become the song “Eel” began to come to her. In the sweeping, cinematic track, Galal inhabits the persona of a sea creature at the bottom of the lake as she takes time to herself to sort out her emotions. Graham Patzner’s violin playing and Kelly McFarling’s choral backing vocals lend the track rich textures as Galal explores the bittersweetness of saying goodbye to one stage of life while welcoming another.

The idea for the chorus, in which she acceptingly repeats “I don’t mind,” came to her after a friend worked with a mental health awareness campaign of the same name. “And so it was like, ‘OK, it’s OK to be sad, but there’s people to reach out to. And it’s also equally empowering, being sad and gaining strength from that moment in my life,” Galal reflects.