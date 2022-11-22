Processing New Motherhood, Suzanimal Sings From a Sea Creature’s Perspective

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists.
When Suzanne Galal first had her son, she found herself contemplating her next life phase as she walked along the murky waters of Oakland’s Lake Merritt. Her indie, funk and R&B outfit Suzanimal had just begun to get traction in the Bay Area’s live music scene. Now that she was a parent, would she have time to pursue her passion while holding down her career as a pharmacy professor at the University of the Pacific?