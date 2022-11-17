The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco Is Refocusing a Spotlight on Ticketmaster's Dominance

One common complaint is that there doesn’t seem to be a clear alternative or competitor to Ticketmaster, especially after it merged with concert provider Live Nation in 2010 (a controversial move that required conditional approval from the U.S. Department of Justice).

Now Tennessee’s attorney general, a Republican, is opening a consumer protection investigation into the incident and Democratic lawmakers are asking questions about the company’s dominance — not for the first time.

Ticketmaster has not responded to NPR’s request for comment, but did publish a statement on Thursday called ”The Taylor Swift On Sale Explained.”

“Taylor Swift’s tour sale is a perfect example of how the Live Nation/Ticketmaster merger harms consumers by creating a near-monopoly,” tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), one of several lawmakers who has long called for investigation and accountability into the company, especially after becoming a subsidiary of concert behemoth Live Nation.

And he took some inspiration from the lyrics of Swift herself: “Consumers deserve better than this anti-hero behavior.”

Lawmakers have long been skeptical of Ticketmaster’s ‘reputation’

Various Democratic lawmakers have called for greater antitrust enforcement over the years, including urging the Justice Department to investigate the state of competition in the ticketing market as recently as April 2021 and March of this year.

Some also want to hear from Ticketmaster directly — including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights.

Klobuchar announced on Thursday that she had sent a letter to Ticketmaster president and CEO Michael Rapino expressing concern about the lack of competition and asking about certain company practices.