Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s Lesser-Known Identity as a Painter on Display at Triton Museum

WAR is flanked on both sides by imagery of boats at sea on large tarpaulins. A quick survey around the room reveals quite a few watery scenes. The most provocative is Boat People (2006), which depicts seven people — one ghostly — in turbulent waters filled with incorporeal beings. A blindfold, gag and a wisp of a tattered sail are all painted bright red. There is no sense of direction and no land in sight, as if to say: those who do not see and those who do not speak are bound to drift aimlessly, surrounded by phantoms.

John Mathias, a board member of both the Triton Museum and the Lawrence Ferlinghetti Artworks Trust, says the recurring nautical motif might be tied to Ferlinghetti’s days in the Navy. Ferlinghetti was a sailor during WWII and commander of his own submarine chaser in the D-Day landing on the coast of Normandy in 1944. Ferlinghetti was also a great admirer of J. M. W. Turner’s work. The English Romantic-era painter created epic maritime scenes through dramatic use of color and light, especially in his skies. With this point of reference, Ferlinghetti’s “muddled” backgrounds can interpreted as “Turner inspired.” In Ferlinghetti’s work, light often comes from a source unknown, somewhere above and beyond the canvas.

The boat paintings stir feelings of being adrift. Usually rendered alone on the water, they have no oars or sails to catch the wind. Even where boats aren’t present, many of Ferlinghetti’s paintings have a feeling of isolation and inner solitude about them. Mathias points to Ferlinghetti’s childhood, during which he was essentially orphaned twice. His father died before he was born and his mother was committed to a mental hospital shortly after his birth. Later, the aunt he knew as his mother abandoned him at age seven with her well-to-do employers. Ferlinghetti said his childhood was “right out of Dickens.”

Despite his long life and incredible experiences, Ferlinghetti’s paintings contain no nostalgia. In dystopian settings and situations, he rendered the resilience of the human spirit. “Instead of trying to escape reality, plunge into the flesh of the world” is a line from Poetry as Insurgent Art, a mantra he’s effectively put to use and carried over into his paintings.

I ask Mathias if Ferlinghetti’s final paintings are in the exhibit. He points to Voyage to the Unknown (Voyage I) (2015) and Voyage II (2016). By that time, Ferlinghetti’s eyesight had deteriorated due to glaucoma and painting in black and white was easier for him. In Voyage II, the moon is replaced by the ensō, the individualized and slightly imperfect Zen circle that symbolizes the cyclical nature of life and the continuity of energy. Whether intended or not as his final paintings, the pair makes it possible to imagine it is Ferlinghetti in that boat navigating an eternal sea, embarking on the next unknown voyage.

‘Painter, Poet, & Pacifist’ is on view at the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara through Dec. 30. Details here.